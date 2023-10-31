BCM Foundational Stage, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

Students of LKG mesmerised their parents with their confidence and oratory skills. The theme was flowers, fruits and vegetables. The class presentation of LKG commenced with chanting of Gayatri Mantra. The slew of events that followed left the spectators spellbound. Students exhibited their oratory skills by speaking a few lines on the given theme. The dance performance of blooming buds was an icing on the cake. Headmistress Ritu Syal stated that such types of the presentation hone the oratory skills and boost the confidence among the students. Principal DP Guleria encouraged the students to keep moving towards their desired goals with courage, dedication and focus. He lauded the efforts of students and teachers.