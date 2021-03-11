BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated by the students at the school. They participated in the ‘thali’ decoration, rakhi-making and card-making activities. Students decorated ‘thalis’ with pearls, glitters and flowers. Headmistress Ritu Syal said Raksha Bandhan marks the celebration of brother-sister bond of care, sharing and protection.
