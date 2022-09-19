BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school celebrated the 'Grandparents Day'. Grandparents of Nursery class students were invited to the school. Headmistress Ritu Syal also gave a formal welcome speech. Tiny tots presented a show where they depicted their love towards their grandparents by giving various performances e.g. gratitude speech, dance performances, gratitude song, Grandparents also took part in the musical chair game, shared their experiences and gave tips for a healthy life. Tiny tots prepared a beautiful 'Gratitude Card' and LKG kids took part in 'Artsy Crafty : Grandparents' whereas UKG blooming buds drew and coloured in the picture of grandparents. Principal DP Guleria addressed the gathering and stated that grandparents were the voices of the past and the door to the future.