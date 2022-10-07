BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school celebrated Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. The day started with a special assembly. Nursery students prepared spectacles of Mahatma Gandhi and LKG kids prepared a model of three monkeys embodying the proverbial principle ‘see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil’. UKG students prepared spinning wheels using craft paper and also took part in a slogan-writing activity remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri. To observe World Vegetarian Day and International Music Day, students made models of vegetables using clay and draw the picture of drum and splashed colours in it. Headmistress Ritu Syal and Principal DP Guleria lauded the efforts of the students.
