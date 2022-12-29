BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school organised 9th Annual Athletic Meet for the students of LKG. The tiny tots won the appreciation of the audience by marching together gracefully while holding different colour flags. The cultural items presented by students to embellish the events captivated the hearts of the audience. The children took part in the different games planned for the day. Gunveer Singh of LKG administered the oath to his fellow mates. Little munchkins participated in balance race, drag the ball, obstacle race, pick and run race, kangaroo race. The fun-filled games for the audience provived ‘icing’ on the cake. Headmistress Ritu Syal stated that sports instill values that help students to cruise through life with honesty and responsibility. Principal Mr. D.P Guleria appreciated the efforts of the students and the teachers and declared the meet closed. The winners and the participants were awarded medals .