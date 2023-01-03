BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school organised Annual Athletic Meet for the students of LKG. The tiny tots won the appreciation of the audience by marching together gracefully while holding different colour flags. The cultural item presented by students captivated the hearts of the parents (audience). The ground was tastefully decorated. Gunveer Singh of LKG administered the oath to his fellow mates. Little Munchkins enthusiastically participated in Balance Race, Drag the Ball, Obstacle Race, Pick and Run Race, Kangroo Race and left the audience spellbound. The fun-filled games for the audience was icing on the cake. Headmistress Ritu Syal stated that sports instil plenty of values that help students to cruise through life with honesty. Principal DP Guleria appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers and declared the meet closed. The winners and participants were honoured with medals.