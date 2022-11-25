BCM Kindergarten, Chd Road, Ludhiana

The school celebrated World Television Day through a plethora of engrossing and spellbound activities. Students of the KG wing made a model of television using craft paper, ice-cream sticks, buttons etc. They prepared the mask of their favourite cartoon character and enacted themselves while wearing it through their model of television. Kids of LKG and UKG enacted as a journalist and had an interactive session with Headmistress Ritu Syal and teachers. The Headmistress said television represents a symbol of communication and globalisation in the contemporary world. Principal DP Guleria lauded the efforts of students and said television has proved to be the greatest invention of its time.
