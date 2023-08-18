BCM School, Basant City

The school conducted an interactive session on good touch and bad touch for students and parents of Class I and II. The session aimed at imparting knowledge to students about distinguishing between safe and unsafe touch. Students were told that good touch is a loving and safe touch, while bad touch is unpleasant and makes them uncomfortable. The session included videos, real-life scenarios enactment by teachers and discussions to ensure that they understand and differentiate between the two. Principal JP Singh said such sessions help in creating awareness and sensitivity among students, and develop a sense of self-protection and confidence. The students were encouraged to speak to their parents or teachers if they feel uncomfortable or suspicious.
