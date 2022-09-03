BCM School, Chandigarh Road, won the award of 'Most Creative School' in an inter-school competition held at Ryan International School Jamalpur, Ludhiana. Students of Class IX brought laurels to the school by winning second position in category 'A' Rishabh, Simarpreet, Prabhjot and Krishna created a magazine holder. Pawan, Shaurya, Prachi, Sahaj of Class X D created a Nature Attire /Sapling holder and won second position in category 'B'. Principal DP Guleria appreciated the efforts of the students and concerned teacher and opined that participating in such competition helps them to gain confidence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast as 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur
Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...