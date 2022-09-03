BCM School, Chandigarh Road, won the award of 'Most Creative School' in an inter-school competition held at Ryan International School Jamalpur, Ludhiana. Students of Class IX brought laurels to the school by winning second position in category 'A' Rishabh, Simarpreet, Prabhjot and Krishna created a magazine holder. Pawan, Shaurya, Prachi, Sahaj of Class X D created a Nature Attire /Sapling holder and won second position in category 'B'. Principal DP Guleria appreciated the efforts of the students and concerned teacher and opined that participating in such competition helps them to gain confidence.