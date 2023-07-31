BCM School, Chandigarh Road

To make students aware of the Kargil war and to pay tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the sake of the motherland, different activities were conducted for students of Nursery to Class VIII. Teachers explained the importance of the day to the students. A video on brave soldiers of Indian Army was screened. Students prepared soldier caps and also drew shadow images of soldiers. There were poetry recitation and slogan writing competitions on the theme “Let’s rejoice the victory of our jawans”. A bio sketch writing competition was organised in which students penned down short biographies of Kargil war heroes. Students also saluted Indian Army by making beautiful thank you cards and collages of Kargil heroes. Principal DP Guleria appreciated the initiatives and efforts of the students.
