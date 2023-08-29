BCM School, Chandigarh Road

The school hosted the Punjab School Basketball Zonal Tournament. Principal DP Guleria and Manager Dr Prem Kumar declared the three-day event open on August 19 and it culminated on August 21, 2023. A total of 50 teams of various schools of Ludhiana competed for the coveted trophies in different categories. There were 14 teams for U-19, 17 teams for U-17 and 19 teams for U-14 categories.