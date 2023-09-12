BCM School, Chandigarh Road

Janmashtami was celebrated by students of the school. Students participated in flute decoration, Krishna crown making, matki and jhula decoration, poster decoration of Lord Krishna, Geeta Saar writing, etc. Tiny tots of kindergarten presented a play on the life of Lord Krishna. Students also narrated anecdotes of Krishna’s life. Students were motivated to celebrate all festivals with true spirit of devotion and obedience towards the Almighty. The purpose of the flamboyant celebration was to inculcate the value of karmas, truth and honesty among the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram
It is being said that he had come to the guest house with a ...