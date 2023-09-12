BCM School, Chandigarh Road

Janmashtami was celebrated by students of the school. Students participated in flute decoration, Krishna crown making, matki and jhula decoration, poster decoration of Lord Krishna, Geeta Saar writing, etc. Tiny tots of kindergarten presented a play on the life of Lord Krishna. Students also narrated anecdotes of Krishna’s life. Students were motivated to celebrate all festivals with true spirit of devotion and obedience towards the Almighty. The purpose of the flamboyant celebration was to inculcate the value of karmas, truth and honesty among the students.