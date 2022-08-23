With the objective of instilling discipline among the students, BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, held an investiture ceremony. It was a solemn occasion when the young leaders took charge of the responsibilities entrusted upon them by the school. The central and house council members marched majestically in sync with the beating of drums and took an oath to perform their duties with dedication. This year's school council comprised Kriti Arora and Raghav Garg of Class XII as school captains and Samridhi Purohit and Keshav Mittal of Class XI as the head boy and head girl, respectively. Suneet Sharma and Dhwani Mathur have been selected as the head boy and head girl, respectively for the primary wing. Parents of these council members expressed their gratitude and satisfaction towards the school that their wards are receiving utmost care and grooming. Chief Guest Tushar Gupta, who got AIR 113 in UPSC exams in his first attempt at the age of 22, graced the occasion with his presence and guided the students not to be afraid of failures.