BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

Different activities were organised under British Council international collaborative activities programme for the students of the primary section. The activities helped the young students develop a global perspective in appreciating the natural resources and to work for their preservation. The activities enhanced students' knowledge about different types of forests found in India, Nigeria and the USA. They learnt about the importance and need for forest conservation programmes at the global level.
