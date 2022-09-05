BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

National Sports Day was celebrated at the school. Students took out a rally to encourage the public to take up sports and make it an integral part of their lives while emphasising on the importance of being fit and healthy. Principal DP Guleria flagged off the rally. A special morning assembly was conducted to make the students aware of the life history of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, whose birthday is celebrated as National Sports Day. An inter-house sports quiz and 'Fit BCM Quiz' were organised for students of different blocks. Sutlej House emerged winner of the inter-house sports quiz. Students of the primary block participated in an intra-class chess competition. They also enjoyed fun games in the classes. Class V students penned down the life history of Major Dhyan Chand through colourful bio-sketches.