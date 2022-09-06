BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

With an aim to clear confusion and apprehensions of students about the scope of a career in Commerce, the school organised a 'Career Guidance Session' for students of Class X. The resource person of the session was the school alumnus, Nikhil Sachdeva who is presently working as a chartered accountant. After completing his graduation in Insolvency Programme, he became the youngest Insolvency Professional from the Chandigarh region. He demonstrated various career options for Commerce stream students. He also acquainted the students with the course of action for becoming a chartered accountant. He told the students about famous colleges and how getting a degree from a reputed college would help them to draw a handsome package. He also persuaded the students to opt for Commerce stream by quoting examples of successful people with Commerce background. He also replied to queries of students in this regard.