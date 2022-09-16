With an objective to give practical knowledge and exposure to the students, BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, organised a field visit to Mirchi 98.3 FM for the students of Mass Media where the students were welcomed by programming head Kanwarpreet Singh along with whole Mirchi team. They were briefed about the working of a radio station. The visit inculcated the learning of radio and its programming from morning till night. Students were also made familiar with the software and use of technical equipment like consoles and microphones. The students got an opportunity to interact with a few renowned RJ's of Mirchi - RJ Heena and RJ Bani which helped them to understand the job profile of an R. J. The students were super excited when they got a chance to record a show with Mirchi di Bol Bani, which was presented on air. The students were elated with the visit and thanked the school authorities for providing a wonderful learning experience to them.