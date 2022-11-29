BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

Students of Class I to V of the school celebrated Book Week, which was held from November 19 to 24. Various activities were organised to enhance literary skills and inculcate good reading habits among students. Children participated enthusiastically in activities such as Dear activity, bookmark making, book cover designing, review writing, draw and colour favourite character, reading competition and vocabulary day. They learnt about many aspects of books such as the parts of a book, process of book making, authors and different genres of books. An Inter-House Story Telling Competition was also part of the Book Week. Students presented beautiful moral-based stories in English as well as Hindi. Students participated in all the activities organised in the week-long event with great zeal.