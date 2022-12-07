BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The British Council of the school organised an Intra-School Model United Nations Conference. The conference focused on helping the students to become aware of the functioning of the United Nations as well as educating them about public speaking, debate, diplomacy, problems solving and teamwork. Around 80 students from Class IX to XII participated in the event. They were enthralled to be a part of a platform for debating on international issues and drafting resolutions to combat issues. They acted as delegates of different countries and deliberated on the issues from the country’s perspective which they represented in the conference. The topic of the discussion was “Counter terrorism and human rights”. The process of the preparation and execution of the conference was very enriching for all the members in terms of gaining a vital insight into the politics and diplomacies of today’s world.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind
AAP wins 49 seats, BJP 40 and Congress 4; MCD has 250 wards,...
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to tame inflation
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lendin...
PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive
Was speaking to media ahead of the session's start