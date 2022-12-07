BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The British Council of the school organised an Intra-School Model United Nations Conference. The conference focused on helping the students to become aware of the functioning of the United Nations as well as educating them about public speaking, debate, diplomacy, problems solving and teamwork. Around 80 students from Class IX to XII participated in the event. They were enthralled to be a part of a platform for debating on international issues and drafting resolutions to combat issues. They acted as delegates of different countries and deliberated on the issues from the country’s perspective which they represented in the conference. The topic of the discussion was “Counter terrorism and human rights”. The process of the preparation and execution of the conference was very enriching for all the members in terms of gaining a vital insight into the politics and diplomacies of today’s world.