BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

A plethora of British Council activities were conducted for students on the theme, ‘Disposal of garbage’. The subject experts acquainted the young minds of Class VI, VII and VIII with separating, reducing, reusing, recycling and composting waste safely with the help of a PPT and videos. They also informed the students about the amount of solid waste generated in the countries like India, Japan and Nigeria with the help of pie chart and bar graph. After getting equipped with the knowledge, the budding artists of Class VI used waste papers and made beautiful ‘Paper-mache’. The budding artists of Class VII tried their hands at ‘Best out of waste’ and made new attractive things out of the material that is of no use. Students of Class VIII exhibited their technology skill and knowledge of the topic under study in ‘PPT making competition’. Thies activity helped the students to improve problem-solving and reasoning skills. They got an opportunity to understand more about the environmental needs and ways to reuse them instead of wasting them.