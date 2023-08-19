BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

BCM Foundational Stage celebrated World Lion Day and Elephant Day in order to raise awareness about the protection and preservation of elephants and lions in the wild. Little students prepared lions and elephants by drawing and colouring them. The celebrations not only developed sensitivity towards wildlife conservation, but also helped in spreading awareness about the much-needed ecological balance. Headmistress Ritu Syal reiterated that “we must embrace the mission of the event and support positive solutions that will help in ensuring the survival of these wild animals”. Principal DP Guleria said, “It’s not enough to love animals but we must actively protect and preserve them”. He appreciated the efforts of the students.