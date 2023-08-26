BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

BCM Foundational Stage School celebrated Teej. Moms of UKG students participated in ramp walk. They also enjoyed various exhilarating games conducted by teachers. They were awarded with the prizes. Haryanvi dance and bhangra performed by students left the audience spellbound. Kids of the KG Wing participated in various activities. Kids prepared a model of swing and sketch of tree. Tiny toddlers looked stunning in traditional Punjabi attires. They relished traditional food brought from their homes with their peer group. Headmistress Ritu Syal congratulated the winners.