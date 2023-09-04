BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

A special morning assembly was conducted to make the students aware of the life history of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, whose birthday is celebrated as National Sports Day. Students were encouraged to make games and sports an integral part of their life. Students participated in fun races, balancing activities, chess and carom competitions, etc. An inter-house sports quiz was organised for the students of different blocks. Ravi House emerged as the winner. Class III students prepared collages of traditional games of India. Students penned down the life history of Major Dhyan Chand through colourful bio-sketches. All the students participated in these activities with full enthusiasm & vigor.

#Hockey