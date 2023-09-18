BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

On account of Hindi Diwas, the Hindi Department of the school organised various competitions for students. A special morning assembly was organised to mark the importance of the country’s most widely spoken language. Students of all blocks participated in a plethora of activities consisting of Doha Gayan, Achman Mantra recitation, Kavita Gayan, Ramayan ki Chopayeeyan, Kahavton se Kahani, Doha Lekhan, slogan writing, Bhashan Pratiyogita, biographies of authors and poets etc. Students of Class I and II mesmerised the judges when they recited dohas written by Kabir and Tulsidas with confidence and beautiful expressions. Class V students acted as famous poets and poetesses of Hindi. To make the event fun filled and interesting, there was a round of riddles and puzzles also. Principal DP Guleria conveyed his wishes on the auspicious day.