BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

Achievers’ Day was held at Mata Thakur Devi Auditorium of the school. The school honoured the achievers of Class IX-XII of academic session 2022-23. Vrindaba Gohil, Customs and Indirect Taxes Officer, was the chief guest. He gave away certificates and trophies to the achievers. As many as 35 consistent toppers in Class X and XI students were awarded with a scholarship of Rs 3,600 each. Overall toppers of three consecutive years were honoured with blazers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Must set high goals, can't paint big pictures on small canvas: PM Modi
Says India ‘Vishwamitra’ in new global order