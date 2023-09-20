BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

Achievers’ Day was held at Mata Thakur Devi Auditorium of the school. The school honoured the achievers of Class IX-XII of academic session 2022-23. Vrindaba Gohil, Customs and Indirect Taxes Officer, was the chief guest. He gave away certificates and trophies to the achievers. As many as 35 consistent toppers in Class X and XI students were awarded with a scholarship of Rs 3,600 each. Overall toppers of three consecutive years were honoured with blazers.