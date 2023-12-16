BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school, in collaboration with BML Munjal University, organised an Electric Mobility Hackathon for students of classes XI and XII. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from schools across Punjab, fostering a spirit of competition and collaboration among young minds. Principal DP Guleria inaugurated the event. The school emerged winner, bagging a cash prize of Rs 50,000 with a 75 per cent scholarship for the winning team. First runners-up was Jesus Sacred Heart School, Ludhiana, and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 30,000 with a 50 per cent scholarship. Second runners-up was RS Model Sen Sec School and BCM School, Basant City, and bagged cash prize of Rs 20,000 with a 25 per cent scholarship.