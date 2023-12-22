BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school held its annual award ceremony for classes VI to VIII on its premises. The school honoured its achievers of classes VI to VIII for having attained a sterling record in academics. The ceremony commenced by invoking God’s blessings, followed by a welcome address. The welcome song sung by the choir and dance performances were appreciated by everyone. The awards were conferred upon the deserving students by chief guest Gautam Jain, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Principal DP Guleria and trustee of BCM Foundation Suresh Chandra Munjal.

