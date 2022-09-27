BCM School, Chd Road, Ludhiana

Krishna Palta (Class IX) and Mohit Verma (Class X) of the school emerged as winners in “Saksham National quiz competition 2022” organised by the Ministry of Petroleum recently. The winners would be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 4,000 and a certificate each. A national-level essay competition on Azadi ka Amrit Maha Utsav Green and Clean Energy was also organised by the petroleum conservation research Association. Preksha Jain (Class X) won state-level competition in Punjabi language. Mohit Verma (Class X) got selected for national level after clearing state-level competition in English language. The winners would be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 4,000 and a certificate each. Principal of the school D.P Guleria congratulated the winners and said that it was essential for students to understand the importance of judicious use of resources given by mother earth to ensure sustainable development.
