BCM School, Dugri

School students won the 'Big Fish Pool', a start-up conclave and expo, held at CT University, Ludhiana. The event was based on the lines of the recently telecasted "Shark Tank India" on Sony LIV. The school students competed with around 50 other projects of different schools, NGOs and already existing startups. An air of pride engulfed the school campus when first two positions were clutched by the school students. Sukhman Singh of Class XII bagged the first position and Chintan Sharma of Class VII won the second position. School Principal Dr Vandna Shahi, stated that the introduction of tinkering lab has indeed multiplied the school achievements. Mentor and HoD Neena Tiwari said, "Our team firmly believes that determination and commitment bring accomplishment and success."
