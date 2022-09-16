BCM School, Dugri

Principal, Dr Vandna Shahi was accorded a grand welcome on her return to the campus after being conferred with National Award to Teachers 2022 by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu. The school council escorted her to the central ground on the beats of dhol where she was given a floral welcome by the students all around. Jhalak Jalan from Class XI presented a speech to congratulate her on behalf of the students. A dance was also performed in her honour by the school troupe. She thanked the students, parents, management , teachers and support staff and dedicated the award to the consistent efforts,sincerity, hardwork, innovation and scientific approach of the whole team. She asked everyone to keep upgrading themselves and regarded teachers as skilled guardians who nurture the students with their love and knowledge for the life ahead.