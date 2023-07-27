BCM School, Dugri

Bringing together the brilliance of ancient Indian scriptures and the dynamism of oratory skills, an inter-house Vedic declamation was organised at the school. The competition showcased the art of persuasive speaking where the participants enthusiastically expatiated their views on various Vedic texts, like ‘Parmatma Ka Nijnam Om’, ‘Bhagya and Purusharth’, ‘Vasudav Kutumbukum’, ‘Jal Hai To Kal Hai’, etc. They were evaluated by judges Kiran Thapar and Pooja Ahuja on the basis of content, clarity of thought and their confidence. Parneet Sodhi from Shalimar House bagged the first position. Dilpreet Kaur and Prasha, both from Pukhraj House, were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively. Divyanka from Kohinoor House bagged the consolation prize. The winners were awarded by Roshan Lal, Manager Ved Prachar Mandal and Rakesh Sharma, Deputy Principal of the school.
