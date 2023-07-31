BCM School, Dugri, celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

The school celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas. Teachers apprised the students of the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas, followed by inspirational and emotional videos of the war, making them proud of the soldiers and the country. A poster-making activity to instil a sense of patriotism in the students, apart from honing their creativity and imagination, was conducted. The students demonstrated their patriotism by making beautiful posters. An essay writing competition, PowerPoint presentation, role play, etc, were also conducted for senior students. Students wrote essays with great zeal and enthusiasm. Principal Dr Vandna Shahi applauded the students’ efforts and emphasised the importance of remembering and honouring soldiers’ sacrifices.
