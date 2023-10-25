BCM School, Ludhiana, participates in ‘Joy of Giving’

The school has a vibrant Community Club that actively participates in the social initiative, Joy of Giving. The initiative, organised by the City Needs (Daan Utsav) in association with the Municipal Corporation aimed to contribute to the welfare of the city. Students, parents and teachers enthusiastically participated in the initiative, donating clothes, shoes, books, medicines, stationery items, eatables, e-waste, and other items.
