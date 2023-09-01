BCM School, Pakhowal Road, Basant City Ludhiana

Teej was celebrated at the school. The event was graced by Principals of various playways who were invited to attend the festivities. During the celebrations, the students performed dances and mothers of students participated in a ramp walk. The school manager, Dr. Prem Kumar, appreciated the efforts of students and teachers, while the Principal, JP Singh, motivated the students and encouraged them to embrace their culture and tradition.
