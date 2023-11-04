BCM School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, celebrates Dasehra

The school celebrated Dasehra. Students came dressed in traditional attires. Students presented a Ramlila enactment on Lord Ram’s life and a mesmerising dance performance. Effigies of Ravan, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran were also burnt. School Principal JP Singh addressed the students and guided them to always follow the path of truthfulness in life. He wished all students and teachers ‘Happy Dasehra’.
