BD DAV Public School, Dharamsala

The school celebrated DAV Foundation Day by organising a special vedic hawan. A colourful procession was taken out in which students and staff members took part. Students recited devotional songs and raised slogans to commemorate Swami Maharishi Dayanand, founder of Arya Samaj and his teachings. Officiating Teacher in charge Abhilasha extended best wishes and encouraged everyone to ensure that the vision of Swami Dayanand is intact and accomplished. The celebration concluded with chants of 'Shanti Path.'