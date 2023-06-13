BD DAV Public School, Dharamsala

The school celebrated DAV Foundation Day by organising a special 'Vedic yajana'. A procession was taken out in the town in which students and staff members took part. Passing through markets, the students sang devotional songs and raised slogans to commemorate Swami Maharishi Dayanand, founder of Arya Samaj and his teachings. Officiating Teacher In-charge Abhilasha extended best wishes and encouraged everyone to ensure that the vision of Swami Dayanand was intact and accomplished. The celebration was concluded with chants of 'Shanti Path.’
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante
Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...
Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed
Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir
WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO
Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline