BD DAV Public School, Dharamsala

The school celebrated DAV Foundation Day by organising a special 'Vedic yajana'. A procession was taken out in the town in which students and staff members took part. Passing through markets, the students sang devotional songs and raised slogans to commemorate Swami Maharishi Dayanand, founder of Arya Samaj and his teachings. Officiating Teacher In-charge Abhilasha extended best wishes and encouraged everyone to ensure that the vision of Swami Dayanand was intact and accomplished. The celebration was concluded with chants of 'Shanti Path.’