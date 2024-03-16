BD DAV Public School, Dharamsala

A cultural festival was organised for classes Nursery to II. The programme started with lighting of the lamp and reciting Gayatri Mantra. Beautiful performances of children, including recital of Ramayan, Natti, aerobic dance, bollywood mashup, mesmerised the audience. Principal Dr Vipin Jishtu stressed on the importance of vedic culture and its implication in students' life. He also highlighted the importance of cultural activities in overall growth of children.

