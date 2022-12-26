BD DAV Sr Sec School, Dharamsala

Red Day was celebrated on Christmas Eve. All teachers and children came dressed in vibrant red colours. They performed dances and participated in different action games. The stage was decorated with an effigy of Santa and a snowman. Numerous events were planned to engage the kids. These included making Christmas cards, Santa masks, cribs and handcrafted gifts. Teacher-in-charge Abhilasha and all staff members wished the students and their parents Happy Christmas and Happy New Year.