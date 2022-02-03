B'desh educational institutions to remain shut for 2 more weeks

Dhaka, February 3

The Bangladesh government has announced to extend the closure of the educational institutions till February 20 in an effort to halt the spread of Covid-19.

"We've decided to keep schools and other educational institutions closed until February 20," Education Minister Dipu Moni told journalists after the country's National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 advised keeping educational institutions closed for a few more days.

If the situation improves, she said, they will consider reopening educational institutions later, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier, the Bangladeshi Cabinet Division said schools, colleges and equivalent educational institutions will remain closed until February 6.

The Minister, however, said online classes of all schools and colleges will continue as usual. IANS