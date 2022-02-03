B'desh educational institutions to remain shut for 2 more weeks

Dhaka, February 3
The Bangladesh government has announced to extend the closure of the educational institutions till February 20 in an effort to halt the spread of Covid-19.
"We've decided to keep schools and other educational institutions closed until February 20," Education Minister Dipu Moni told journalists after the country's National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 advised keeping educational institutions closed for a few more days.
If the situation improves, she said, they will consider reopening educational institutions later, reports Xinhua news agency.
Earlier, the Bangladeshi Cabinet Division said schools, colleges and equivalent educational institutions will remain closed until February 6.
The Minister, however, said online classes of all schools and colleges will continue as usual. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6
Through IVRS system voters were being given three options — ...
India regrets Chinese naming Galwan Valley participant as Olympics torchbearer
Not to send top diplomat in Beijing for Olympic ceremonies, ...
High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector
The Bench headed by Justice Ajay Tewari also admitted the ma...
Covid wave contracts, Centre says states can decide on school reopening
As of today, schools are fully open in 11 states, partially ...
Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5
Says interfering in the examination process just 48 hours be...