Be responsible

Children are our Greatest Treasures. They are the Future

—Nelson Mandela

Children are as delicate as flower buds. If we make the slightest mistake of introducing something inappropriate or irrelevant it may affect their mental/emotional growth. Hence, the parents have to instil moral values as this will result in a balanced personality. Hey! Could you please sharpen my pencil?Yeah! Sure.The child sharpens the pencil during the maths period and shavings are thrown on the floor. This is where we go wrong. We take little things so casually and they result in something heartbreaking, littering the environment. These values must be learnt from childhood, otherwise, these will be the people who litter public places when they grow up.

Every parent should educate their child. Through pedagogy, most of the problems will vanish from our country. A child who is worshipping his books will be aware of the caste discrimination prevailing in some regions of our country. They will treat labourers and house help with respect and courtesy.

Syna Arora, Class VIII, Hansraj Public School, Pkl