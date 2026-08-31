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Home / The School Tribune / Beating stress with music

Beating stress with music

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Gurkanwal Kaur
Updated At : 07:50 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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“It’s so wonderful… if your whole day is rotten, once they start the music, it seems to melt away.”  — Donald O'Connor
Most of us listen to music for entertainment, but I’d like to share that music has a therapeutic effect on our physical and mental well-being. Music possesses healing power and alleviates stress, anxiety and pain.
Studies reveal that natural sounds and melodies can profoundly calm the mind and body. Music has the incredible ability to transform negative emotions into positive ones. A quick and efficient way to manage stress is to include music in your self-care routine.
Here are a few ways music can relieve stress:
  1. Listening to calming melodies: Slow, quiet classical or ambient music can significantly lower blood pressure and heart rate.
  2. Active listening for relaxation: Giving full attention to music while closing your eyes reduces anxiety and helps clear your mind.
  3. Creating playlists: Creating playlists with specific songs that shift your mood from stressed to calm or uplifted.
  4. Singing along to boost mood: Singing releases endorphins, reduces cortisol, and acts as a physical release for built-up tension.
  5. Using music for meditation: Pairing slow, rhythmic music with meditation enhances and deepens relaxation.
  6. Rhythmic movement or dance: Moving to music, tapping, or dancing grounds you in the present, moving focus away from stressful, ruminating thoughts.
In conclusion, I'd like to say that music has the power to make a person think positively, relax completely, and inspire good thoughts. My advice to everyone is to listen to good music to release pressure.
 The writer is a Music and Dance Academic Coordinator, Yadavindra Public School, Mohali
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