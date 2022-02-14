Bengal allows reopening of schools for primary, upper primary classes

Kolkata, February 14
For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, the West Bengal government on Monday allowed the reopening of schools for primary and upper primary classes from February 16 after an improvement in the pandemic situation, an official order said.
Physical classes for the lower sections will recommence after a gap of two years with strict adherence to a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the School Education Department.Offline classes for senior students have already resumed.
Extending the ongoing lockdown restrictions till February 28, the state government said that all ICDS centres will also be opened on the same day.
Night restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles, besides gatherings, have been reduced by an hour. It will now be in force from midnight to 5 AM, the order added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Congress run by a family, Captain was ousted because he work...
Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur
Slams the Centre over farm bills
Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram
According to police transfers ordered by the Haryana governm...
Resolve anomaly of Generals getting lower pay than juniors within six month, HC to Centre
There have been instances where even an officer of the rank ...