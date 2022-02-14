Bengal allows reopening of schools for primary, upper primary classes

PTI

Kolkata, February 14

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, the West Bengal government on Monday allowed the reopening of schools for primary and upper primary classes from February 16 after an improvement in the pandemic situation, an official order said.

Physical classes for the lower sections will recommence after a gap of two years with strict adherence to a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the School Education Department.Offline classes for senior students have already resumed.

Extending the ongoing lockdown restrictions till February 28, the state government said that all ICDS centres will also be opened on the same day.

Night restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles, besides gatherings, have been reduced by an hour. It will now be in force from midnight to 5 AM, the order added.