Bengal Higher Secondary Council likely to review Class XII board exam dates

Kolkata, Mar 3
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will likely review the schedule of the Class 12 board examination to be held offline from April 2 to avoid a possible clash with dates of other medical and engineering entrance tests, a senior official said.
WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said that many higher secondary students sit for joint entrance exams conducted at the national level, and the council is, therefore, contemplating changing the schedule of the board exams.
"Nothing has been finalised yet. We will explore and evaluate these factors and pass on the recommendations to the state government. The final call is likely next week,” he said.
Bhattacharya, however, said any change in dates of the Class 12 board examination “will not be hasty and arbitrary”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Backup radio and television centre in Kyiv out of service after Russian strike, 34 civilians killed in Kharkiv region
Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city following the...
UP election 2022 LIVE voting updates: 36.33% polling till 1 pm; CM Yogi in fray for Phase 6
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation
The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...
IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase
The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...