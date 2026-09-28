Beyond marks: Preparing students for success, life and the future

How would you summarise the school’s overall academic & co- curricular performance this year?

Holy Mary's School, Banur, demonstrated an exceptional and upward trajectory in both academic and co-curricular performance during 2025-26. The Class X highest score rose from 98.4% in 2024-25 to an outstanding 98.8% in 2025-26, clearly reflecting an upward academic curve and sustained excellence. Alongside strong academics, students achieved notable success in athletics, kho-kho, chess, cricket, carrom and various other competitions. A vibrant programme of storytelling, science, leadership, experiential learning and social initiatives further strengthened students' confidence, creativity, teamwork and communication. These achievements reflect the school's continued pursuit of excellence, holistic development and high standards of education, positioning the school among the leading schools in the region.

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What new teaching methods or ed tech tools did you introduce this year and what impact have you seen?

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During 2025-26, the school continued to strengthen technology-enabled and experiential learning through smart classes, digital resources and a wide range of subject-enrichment activities. Project-based learning, hands-on experiences and classroom activities made concepts more engaging, practical and meaningful. However, I firmly believe that although technology can assist teaching, it can never replace the teacher. The teacher remains the mentor, guide, role model and essential human connection at the heart of meaningful education.

What specific steps has the school taken to ensure holistic learning beyond academics for students?

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The school promotes holistic development through academics, sports, cultural activities, class-wise and house-wise competitions, leadership and community engagement. Students participate in athletics, kho-kho, cricket, volleyball, basketball, chess, storytelling, science exhibitions, first aid and experiential learning. As part of social responsibility, the school also collaborated in planting 2,000+ saplings and organised two free medical camps, fostering environmental awareness, empathy and community responsibility. We believe that every child should be given meaningful exposure to a wide range of disciplines, activities and experiences. Such multidisciplinary exposure helps children discover their interests, recognise their strengths and understand their abilities, enabling them to make informed choices about the areas they may wish to pursue and develop as future career pathways.

How are you addressing learning gaps or supporting students with different learning needs?

Every child is unique, with different learning styles, abilities and learning curves. Hence, the teacher's job today is extremely challenging, as they not only teach but also regularly identify what works best for each learner. The school follows a structured remedial teaching programme, integrated into individual lesson plans, with focused intervention after every assessment to support students who need additional academic assistance. Regular PTMs provide an important platform for understanding learning gaps and coordinating support between teachers and parents. The school counsellor regularly helps students manage time, subjects, study habits and academic pressure effectively. As the Principal, I personally review assessment results and interact with students who are experiencing learning difficulties, because I strongly believe that early identification and timely intervention are better than waiting for problems to become serious. CWSN students receive additional care, encouragement and individual attention, including appropriate accommodations such as extra time during assessments. Our objective is not merely to improve marks, but to ensure that every child feels supported, confident and capable of making meaningful progress.

What initiatives have been rolled out for teacher training and professional development this year?

The school continues to focus on continuous teacher development through training, collaborative learning, sharing of best practices and capacity-building activities. Teachers were encouraged to strengthen technology-enabled, experiential and activity-based teaching, assessment practices, classroom management and strategies for diverse learning needs. I firmly believe that a qualified and knowledgeable teacher is far more valuable than any digital resource. A significant strength of our school is our experienced faculty, with many teachers having over 15 years of experience and a long association with the institution. Our 27+ year legacy of consistently strong academic results in the Banur area has been built through the dedication, persistence and commitment of our teaching staff.

How do you measure success beyond exams results, including student well-being and life skills?

We measure student success through continuous assessment while giving equal importance to well-being, character and life skills. Students are evaluated through notebook maintenance, multiple assessments, subject-enrichment activities, portfolios, classroom participation, assignments, projects and class tests. Beyond academics, initiatives such as tree planting help develop environmental and moral responsibility, while various initiatives like nukkad nataks and poster-making on social issues such as drug abuse promote awareness and civic responsibility. Sports, teamwork and leadership activities build confidence, discipline and resilience. Regular counselling and timely interventions support emotional and academic well-being. Whenever a concern arises, we address it promptly, sensitively and with utmost confidentiality, ensuring every student feels safe, respected and supported.

What are the top priorities for the school in this academic year?

Our top priorities for the coming academic year are value education, academic excellence, teacher development and sports. Value education will remain our foremost priority because we believe that even the most-qualified child cannot achieve meaningful success without strong values, character, discipline and empathy. We will continue working closely with parents to reinforce these values at home and ensure that children are guided appropriately when required. Academic excellence will remain equally important. With a 100% pass rate, a highest score of 98.8% and 18+ students scoring above 90% last year, we aim to further strengthen this upward academic curve while providing individual support to help every student realise their potential. We will continue investing in our teachers through training, professional development and continuous support, while fostering greater trust and collaboration between parents and teachers. Sports development is another key priority, with three school teams participating at the national level this year. We aim to provide them with the best preparation, exposure and support while encouraging every student to participate and develop discipline, resilience, teamwork and a healthy competitive spirit.