Beyond the ban on social media for teens

The desire to protect children and young people is both natural and necessary. The real question is whether a ban alone can achieve that goal or whether it risks overlooking the deeper issues that made protection necessary in the first place.

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Social media draws young users into an addictive digital loop that can have a profound impact on their self-esteem and sense of identity. Algorithms often reward outrage and sensationalism, allowing harmful content to spread more quickly than thoughtful, meaningful conversation.

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Yet the debate frequently centres on restricting children rather than asking who creates these unsafe online spaces in the first place. Much of the harmful content is created or amplified by irresponsible users, while platforms often fail to moderate it effectively. As a high school student, I have frequently come across disturbing content that I never chose to see. Much of it was created or shared by adults.

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While a ban may limit access, it does little to address the underlying issue-the lack of effective moderation, supervision and enforcement. In situations like these, the easiest solution is often to restrict those most at risk rather than holding the real perpetrators accountable.

At the same time, social media is not entirely harmful. It has become a space where many young people learn, create and find support. For many students, it is more than a source of entertainment; it has become a classroom beyond the school walls. Not every child, however, has the experience or maturity to distinguish reliable guidance from harmful influence. That is why protecting young users must remain a shared responsibility.

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Effective protection requires more than a single policy. Stronger content moderation, greater platform accountability, improved digital literacy and better enforcement are just as important as age-based restrictions.

Protecting children must remain the priority. The real challenge is ensuring that we address the root causes of online harm instead of assuming that a single ban can solve a problem shaped by technology, corporate responsibility and human behaviour.

Vaishnavi Jha, Class XI , Satluj Public School, Panchkula