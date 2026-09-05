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Home / The School Tribune / Beyond the Blackboard How teachers build the future

Beyond the Blackboard How teachers build the future

Teachers' Day

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Dr. Grace Pinto
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:37 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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As we commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President of India, as Teachers' Day, we are reminded of the dignity, responsibility, and profound importance of the teaching profession.

His life and legacy inspire us to recognize the teacher not merely as an educator, but as a powerful influence in shaping individuals and society.

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Ripple effect of a teacher’s influence

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Henry Adams aptly observed, “A teacher affects eternity; they can never tell where their influence stops.” These words capture the extraordinary responsibility and privilege entrusted to every teacher.

A lesson taught, a word of encouragement, an act of patience, or a moment of compassion can leave an imprint on a young mind that lasts a lifetime.

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Igniting minds beyond the syllabus

While technology plays its part, teachers possess the remarkable ability to ignite curiosity, build confidence, nurture character, inspire courage, and open new possibilities for every child.

Their role extends far beyond completing a syllabus or preparing students for examinations.

They are shaping the citizens, leaders, innovators, parents, and changemakers of tomorrow.

The true measure of an educator

The true measure of a teacher cannot be defined solely by marks or academic achievements. It lies in the courage they inspire, the values they instill, the dreams they nurture, and the confidence they build.

A child may forget a lesson or formula, but will always remember the teacher who believed in them, encouraged them, and helped them recognize their potential.

Gratitude to a noble calling

On this Teachers' Day, let us celebrate educators who lead not only through their words, but through their character, conduct, and example.

Their influence reaches far beyond the classroom, creating ripples of positive change that can extend across generations.

May God bless every teacher with wisdom, strength, patience, and grace as they continue this noble calling. To every teacher who gives their time, heart, and dedication to shaping young lives, we extend our deepest gratitude. Your contribution is not simply to education—it is to shaping minds, nurturing dreams, and building the future, one child at a time.

Wish you a very Happy Teachers' Day!

The writer is Managing Director, Ryan Group of Institutions

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