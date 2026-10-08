Beyond The Marks: A student’s guide to mental health, balance and well-being

Between friendships, expectations and academic stress, how does a young student’s identity emerge?

Among the many pressures faced by students today, mental health takes precedence. Childhood is a period of dreams and ambitions but also of vulnerability. It is easy to get caught up and lose your sense of self, your peace, and your principles at this age. In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, maintaining good mental health is non-negotiable; the sooner we teach our children that, the better.

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Through the years, I have observed that a lot of students struggle with mental health in silence. Stigma around psychological distress, discomfort of families in acknowledging such concerns and institutional beliefs that view mental health issues as a distraction add to the neglect of students' mental health. Oftentimes, we fail to understand that mental health is as important as physical health, especially among youth.

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In order to safeguard buildings from a fire incident, many preventive measures are taken, such as regular drills, marked fire exits, workshops about what steps to take in case of a fire and posters about fire safety. Similarly, when it comes to the mental health and well-being of students, I believe that we need to move beyond crisis management and try to identify the root cause of mental distress among our students. We need actionable steps to prevent mental health issues like anxiety, depression and low self-esteem before they start interfering with a student’s life.

The most important measures are trained counsellors and teachers who can facilitate guidance about mental health as well as identify at-risk students through behaviour changes or destructive patterns.

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At the institutional level, structured mental health programs that help all students, not just the ones in distress, are required. At Dharav High School, Gurugram, we try to make this approach a part of everyday school life. We believe that academic growth cannot be separated from a child’s social and emotional well-being. Our wellness programme includes regular mindfulness sessions and assemblies that help students build self-awareness and manage stress. Our school counsellors provide individual and group counselling across all wings. We also encourage community engagement and a range of clubs and activities that give students the space to explore their interests. For us, these are not separate from education; they are part of creating an environment where children feel supported, understood and comfortable asking for help.

Teachers can further help students reduce academic stress by suggesting innovative study techniques. They must also spread awareness among students about the cautious use of the internet, social media and the importance of seeking help in cases of cyberbullying. Some kids might show unusual aggression or isolate themselves, due to low self-esteem or after feeling excluded by other students. Therefore, it is necessary to encourage unity among peers so students can talk, bond and create a support system for themselves.

In addition, at Dharav High School, we encourage parents to foster a culture of open communication, practice as well as teach children about mindfulness, and encourage maintaining a proper sleep schedule. To cultivate a healthy balance, parents should encourage their children to participate in physical activity or extracurricular activities for play and recreation.

Mental health struggles can have long-term effects on a student. Navigating mental health is hard enough for adults, we can only imagine what it’s like for students who haven’t fully developed or understood how society works. An open-minded approach towards struggling students instead of scolding them is indispensable. The growing awareness about mental health is reassuring, however, we still have a long way to go. This Mental Health Day, let’s try to understand that any one of us, young or old, could be going through a secret struggle. Empathy, consideration and making people feel heard can do more wonders to the world than we can imagine.

The writer is Pro Vice Chairperson, DPS International Gurugram and DPS Sector45