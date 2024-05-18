Bhagirathi Das DAV, Dharamsala

In the results of Class X and XII exams declared by the CBSE, the school achieved 100% result. With the excellent participation of children, teachers and parents, children performed impressively in the examinations. To maintain the same kind of energy in life, the school awarded the children with excellent performance with certificates and trophies. The DAV Management Committee extended its heartiest greetings to the children and the entire family of DAV, Dharamsala. School Principal Dr Vipin Jishtu encouraged the children and wished them a bright future.
