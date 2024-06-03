Bhagirathi Das DAV Public School, Dharamsala

The school formed ‘Chhatra Parishad’ (school council). The objective of the formation of ‘Chhatra Parishad’ is to develop the potential of the students and to inculcate among them the feeling of becoming an informed, honest and active citizen. This is an important and useful way of providing leadership and development opportunities to students. The school council was selected from classes XI and XII. Prominent members of the school council include Head Boy Achyut Ranaut, Head Girl Suhani Jariyal, Deputy Head Boy Raj Sharma, Deputy Head Girl Akshar Thapa, Cultural Prefect Armaan Mehta, Sports Prefect Shagun Dogra, Deputy Cultural Prefect Kasak, Deputy Sports Prefects Jatin Thakur and Mayank Dhiman, and Discipline Prefects Sarthak Bhatt and Aastha Dhiman. The names of house council members were also announced by the housemasters of Dayanand Sadan, Hansraj Sadan, Laxmibai and Vikram Batra Sadan. An oath ceremony was organised in the courtyard in which the newly elected student council members were sworn in. School Principal Dr Vipin Jishtu distributed certificates to the newly elected members and congratulated them. While addressing the students of the school council, the principal said, “Only those who fulfil their responsibilities by being hardworking are successful in life. Therefore, follow discipline in life and respect your elders.”

